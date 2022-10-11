PITTSFIELD — Hazmat units from the Pittsfield Fire Department responded to a refrigerant leak Tuesday at Pittsfield’s Chipotle Mexican Grill, which caused employees to briefly evacuate the restaurant.
No injuries were reported, and responders identified the cause as a leak in a small pressure relief hose inside the restaurant, according to a statement released Tuesday by the department.
A fire engine and command car arrived at the restaurant, at 555 Hubbard Ave., after receiving a call around 2:15 p.m. Responders found a liquid CO2, or carbon dioxide, tank in the restaurant had frozen gas lines and was over-pressurized.
The CO2 system had been refilled a few hours prior, causing the frozen lines and “off-gassing,” or airborne release of CO2, inside. The hazmat units contacted the company responsible for handling the CO2 system to come repair the leak. State hazmat units based out of Pittsfield also responded.
The restaurant was able to return to normal operations afterward. This is Pittsfield’s first Chipotle location, which opened on Aug. 4.