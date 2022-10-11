<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hazmat units responded to a refrigerant leak at Chipotle Mexican Grill in Pittsfield. No injuries were reported

Red and blue emergency lights

PITTSFIELD — Hazmat units from the Pittsfield Fire Department responded to a refrigerant leak Tuesday at Pittsfield’s Chipotle Mexican Grill, which caused employees to briefly evacuate the restaurant.

No injuries were reported, and responders identified the cause as a leak in a small pressure relief hose inside the restaurant, according to a statement released Tuesday by the department.

A fire engine and command car arrived at the restaurant, at 555 Hubbard Ave., after receiving a call around 2:15 p.m. Responders found a liquid CO2, or carbon dioxide, tank in the restaurant had frozen gas lines and was over-pressurized.

The CO2 system had been refilled a few hours prior, causing the frozen lines and “off-gassing,” or airborne release of CO2, inside. The hazmat units contacted the company responsible for handling the CO2 system to come repair the leak. State hazmat units based out of Pittsfield also responded.

The restaurant was able to return to normal operations afterward. This is Pittsfield’s first Chipotle location, which opened on Aug. 4.

Matt Martinez can be reached at mmartinez@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

News Reporter

Matt Martinez is a news reporter at The Berkshire Eagle. He worked at Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, graduated Marquette University. He is a former Report for America corps member.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all