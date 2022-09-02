<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Human remains found in Lee; believed to be Meghan Marohn, missing NY school teacher

Meghan Marohn (copy) (copy)

Human remains believed to belong to missing New York woman Meghan Marohn (pictured) have been found in a heavily wooded area in Lee. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY PETER NAPLE

LEE — Authorities have found human remains believed to belong to 42-year-old missing New York woman Meghan Marohn, the Berkshire District Attorney's office said. 

photo of meghan Marohn

Megan Marohn

The discovery comes months after Marohn, an English teacher at Shaker High School in Latham, N.Y., was reported missing on March 29. 

The circumstances surrounding her death are still under investigation. 

A civilian found the human remains "in a heavily wooded area" off of Fox Drive in Lee on Thursday evening, said a spokesman for Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington. 

The remains were found not far from where Lee police located Marohn's unattended vehicle. 

"Investigators are still actively canvassing the area, and the evidence collected thus far indicates a high likelihood that the remains are that of Marohn," said spokesman Andy McKeever in a statement. 

The office of the Chief Medical Examiner has custody of the remains and is working to confirm the identification, he said.

The search for Marohn included a number of different agencies. 

Amanda Burke can be reached at aburke@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6296.

Tags

Cops and Courts Reporter

Amanda Burke is Cops and Courts Reporter for The Berkshire Eagle. An Ithaca, New York native, she previously worked at The Herald News of Fall River and the Fitchburg Sentinel & Enterprise.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all