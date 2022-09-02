Human remains found in Lee; believed to be Meghan Marohn, missing NY school teacher

LEE — Authorities have found human remains believed to belong to 42-year-old missing New York woman Meghan Marohn, the Berkshire District Attorney's office said.

The discovery comes months after Marohn, an English teacher at Shaker High School in Latham, N.Y., was reported missing on March 29.

The circumstances surrounding her death are still under investigation.

A civilian found the human remains "in a heavily wooded area" off of Fox Drive in Lee on Thursday evening, said a spokesman for Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington.

The remains were found not far from where Lee police located Marohn's unattended vehicle.

"Investigators are still actively canvassing the area, and the evidence collected thus far indicates a high likelihood that the remains are that of Marohn," said spokesman Andy McKeever in a statement.

The office of the Chief Medical Examiner has custody of the remains and is working to confirm the identification, he said.

The search for Marohn included a number of different agencies.