A man who had gone missing while hunting on Wednesday has been found dead in Goshen

Four men in vests walking out of woods

A search team emerges from the woods in Goshen early Friday after the body of a missing hunter was found.

GOSHEN — A hunter who had gone missing on Wednesday was found dead early Friday.

The body of the man, who has not been identified, was found about 10 a.m., according to state police. Goshen is in Hampshire County, about 30 miles east of Pittsfield.

The man had been reported missing about 5 p.m. Wednesday after calling someone from his cellphone, according to Western Mass News.

Group of rescuers in bright jackets talk

Rescuers gathered at the scene of a search operation in Goshen on Friday after the body of a missing hunter was found in the woods nearby.

Search teams from state police, the Chesterfield Fire Department, and the Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue team had been dispatched, using a K-9 unit and drone to assist.

No further information was available.

