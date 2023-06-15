Jeffrey Cote, suspected of stabbing his ex-girlfriend in Adams last week, has been found dead near his Savoy home

SAVOY — Police have found the body of a Savoy man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend near his home on Chapel Road, according to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office.

Jeffrey Cote's body was located about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, said Julia Sabourin, a spokeswoman for the DA’s office. During a news conference Thursday, District Attorney Timothy Shugrue said Cote died by suicide. Shugrue would not divulge more information about Cote's manner of death.

“The Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team and K9 Unit were able to identify Cote deceased on his property,” Sabourin said. “He’s being released into the custody of the Chief Medical Examiner.”

The woman was taken to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield with serious injuries. Shugrue announced Thursday that she has been released from the hospital and is in stable condition.

Shugrue said that a specific motive for Cote's attack on his ex-girlfriend has not been determined. He declined to release information related to whether Cote has a criminal history or if he and the woman have had domestic violence incidents in the past.

According to Shugrue, there were no sightings of Cote while police looked for him over the past eight days. A search was conducted almost every day in that time. Cote was found about a half-mile mile from his home on what is believed to be his property.

Police went to Cote's home Thursday because a second search was deemed necessary after an unsuccessful weeklong investigation into his whereabouts.

Authorities had been looking for Cote since June 7, when he allegedly stabbed a 49-year-old woman at a home on North Summer Street in Adams.

A neighbor called police to say that the victim had been stabbed by Cote, according to the request for a warrant filed by Adams Police Detective Michael Wandrei. The victim suffered wounds on her left upper shoulder and on the center of the back of the neck.

Officers found her bleeding profusely on her porch about 5 a.m. She told police that Cote had tried to kill her.

“She said that [Cote] kicked in her back door and attacked her with a steak knife,” the report says. “She fought him off and then she ran out of the house to her neighbor’s front porch and began banging [on] the door screaming for help.”

Cote was gone by the time police arrived.

Police searched his Savoy home as well as the surrounding area during the search last week, but to no avail. While he was at large, police warned the public that he may be armed and should be considered dangerous.

On Thursday, Shugrue thanked state police and local law enforcement for their perseverance in the search.

"The remote, rugged terrain of the Berkshires can be difficult to navigate, and they did an excellent job," he said in a statement.