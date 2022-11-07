<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Kelsie Cote of North Adams pleads not guilty to killing her grandmother

North Adams homicide case on Church Street

Kelsie Cote (center) of North Adams was arraigned Monday in Northern Berkshire Court on several charges in connection with the death of her grandmother, Doris Cote.  

Modal

Amanda Burke can be reached at aburke@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6296.

Tags

Cops and Courts Reporter

Amanda Burke is Cops and Courts Reporter for The Berkshire Eagle. An Ithaca, New York native, she previously worked at The Herald News of Fall River and the Fitchburg Sentinel & Enterprise.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all