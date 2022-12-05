LENOX — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has launched an investigation into a workplace incident at the new Kohl’s store in Lenox.
The investigation was opened based on a complaint received Sunday, said Mary Hoye, area director of OSHA’s Springfield office.
“We’re working on it and we expect a resolution fairly quickly, probably by next Monday,” she said.
According to one of several messages received by The Eagle, the incident reported Sunday morning involved a septic backup that required employees to remain on the premises despite sewage odors throughout the store.
The problem persisted throughout the day, the complainant said, adding that no restrooms are available at the store.
“These are foul and unsafe working conditions,” they said. “The managers did not give the employees the option to leave if they felt unsafe. Staffers were discouraged not to disclose anything about the sewage issue because it cause problems for the store," according to the complaint relayed anonymously to The Eagle.
A message to Kohl’s corporate office seeking information was not immediately returned on Monday afternoon.