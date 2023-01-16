A masked person got away after robbing the East Lee Package Store and Deli and assaulting an employee

LEE — A masked person brandishing a handgun at the East Lee Package Store and Deli on Sunday night is still at large after assaulting at least one employee with the firearm before fleeing with an unconfirmed amount of cash.
That employee as well as two others were taken by ambulance to Berkshire Medical Center and released after being evaluated. None of their injuries were life threatening, said Lee Police Chief Craig DeSantis.
The suspect fled the Water Street store before police arrived, DeSantis said. He would not say whether they fled on foot or by car or whether police believe they are from out of town, saying it is an “active investigation.”
Police do not believe the public is at risk, DeSantis said. And investigators continue to canvass the area for witnesses.
“There’s no reason to believe the suspect is still in the area,” he added.
Lee Police responded to the 8 p.m. heist after receiving a 911 call that an armed robbery was underway.
“At least one employee was directly assaulted by the assailant during this incident but did not sustain life-threatening injuries,” DeSantis wrote in an emailed statement.
The gun did not discharge during the assault, DeSantis later said.
When Sgt. Richard Roy and Officer Hunter Roosa went inside the store, they found that the person had already left.
Officers from Lenox and Stockbridge, as well as State Police and dogs, “assisted in saturating the area in an attempt to locate the assailant.”
“Officers confirmed the suspect was no longer in the area and there was no ongoing threat to the community,” DeSantis wrote.
The store owner could not immediately be reached for comment. The employee who answered the phone at the store declined to comment.
DeSantis said it’s been “a number of years” since there’s been a robbery in Lee, and he does not recall an armed robbery.
Both Lee Police and the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.
Anyone with information or other tips about the incident is asked to contact Lee Police at 413-243-5530.