Five people injured after two-vehicle rollover crash in Lenox

LENOX — Five people were injured Monday in a two-vehicle crash on Route 7 and Old Stockbridge Road.
The wreck occurred just before 12:30 p.m. when a white SUV and a blue Toyota sedan collided near the sign for the Ponds at Fox Hollow. The vehicles came to a rest on the southbound side of Route 7, with the sedan rolling on its roof.
The driver of the sedan got out of the vehicle before first responders arrived, a Lenox police officer told The Eagle at the scene. That person and the four people who were in the SUV were all taken to local hospitals for treatment.
Their names and conditions were not immediately available.
Tow trucks had removed at least one of the vehicles by 1 p.m. and traffic was flowing through one lane of Route 7 by the early afternoon.
Emergency personnel from the Lenox Police Department, Lenox Fire Department Lee Police Department and County Ambulance all responded to the crash.