Lenox police investigating theft of 500 gallons of cooking oil from Miraval Resort

LENOX — Police are investigating the theft of about 500 gallons of cooking oil from Miraval Resort.
The oil was stolen over a four-month period from the rear of the restaurant, located at 55 Lee Road, Lenox Police Chief Stephen E. Brien said in an email on Thursday.
The suspects have not yet been identified.
O'Brien said he had no additional details and asked that any information on the suspects be relayed to Lenox Officer Joseph Kennedy at jkennedy@townoflenox.com or Officer Blake Poore at bpoore@townoflenox.com.