Lenox water main break affects water pressure near Holmes Road and Holmeswood Terrace

LENOX — A water main break Tuesday morning that dropped pressure at Price Chopper and a wide swath around it has been isolated to Holmes Road in Lenox and Holmeswood Terrace.

Multiple people called Town Hall reporting either no water or low water pressure starting at about 9:30 a.m. said Bill Gop, superintendent of Lenox’s Department of Public Works.

He said it took awhile to isolate the break because the water was running off into a wetlands rather than being visible on the street.

Gop said Price Chopper was making provisions to function without water for the day, but that water pressure there was able to be restored once the exact location of the break could be determined and isolated.

Gop said 10 people were working to isolate and repair the water main, which he said was one of the older ones in town.

Gop described Lenox’s water system as resembling a spider web, making it possible to isolate the area where the hole developed.

“We just were able to kind of trace where there was water and where there wasn't water,” he said, adding that by process of elimination workers were able to find it within an hour-and-a-half or two hours. “We had one break in the same area four years ago, maybe.”

He expected that the main would be repaired Tuesday afternoon and that water pressure and service would be fully restored then.