Man accused of stealing purse from 77-year-old woman on North Street in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — A man was arrested Sunday after police say he stole a purse from a 77-year-old woman while she was walking on North Street.
Felix Rios, 30, was expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Central Berkshire Court on one count of unarmed robbery on a person over 60.
According to a news release, the woman, a Pittsfield resident, was walking in the 200 block of North Street when she was "forcefully robbed" of her purse. The woman, who was not injured, then walked into the police department to report the incident.
Police began an investigation that focused on a Hamlin Street residence, and within an hour officers recovered the victim's belongings and took Rios into custody.