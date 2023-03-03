Rescuers save fisherman who fell through the ice on Stockbridge Bowl

STOCKBRIDGE — A band of rescuers pulled a fisherman from the frigid waters of the Stockbridge Bowl on Friday afternoon nearly an hour after he had fallen through the thin ice.
The man, believed to be from Adams, was suffering from hypothermia but was able to stand before he was taken by ambulance to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. His identity was not immediately released.
“It was the best outcome we could have hoped for,” said Stockbridge Fire Chief Vincent Garofoli.
Rescue efforts began shortly after 2 p.m., when a group of contractors working on a house at the northern end of Lake Drive heard someone crying for help. "He came out from the island and was walking out toward the open water, why I don’t know,” said contractor Chris May.
Fellow contractors Jay Rhind and Bill Markham were the first to try to reach the fisherman, venturing onto the icy lake in a float. “The ice was so thin,” said Rhind. “He fell through the ice and he was hanging on to a patch of ice.”
The man was able to keep his head above water by clinging to the ice, as first responders drew closer. An ice rescue sled branded Rescue Alive enabled the team to eventually reach the man around 3 p.m., Garofoli explained, around 45 minutes after he had plunged through the ice.
“I’ve fished all my life, and when the ice turns this color, you don’t go out there,” May said. “It’s a good thing we were working here, or nobody would have heard him. It’s a pretty quiet place this time of year.”
The rescuers, which included the contractors and several local residents, were greeted by applause and cheers as they emerged from the lake with the survivor.
Garofoli, who was assisted by Stockbridge Police Chief Darrell Fennelly, credited many other first responders for their roles in the rescue effort, including Richmond Fire Department Captain Christopher Porter and Lee firefighter Gerry Cahalan, the retired fire chief of Dalton.
Onlooker Pat Guinan, who witnessed the rescue, said it was a miracle the man was able to stay conscious after being in the water for so long.
"It was pretty quick work getting him out," Guinan said. "You can’t get worse, unsafe ice conditions than this.”