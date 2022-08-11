A missing Alford teen may have been in the Philadelphia area, state police say

A missing Berkshire County teenager may be, or have recently been, in the Philadelphia area, according to Massachusetts State Police.
In an advisory issued late Thursday afternoon, state police sought to alert people in that area to her possible presence.
Nevaeh Mack, 16, of Alford, was reported missing July 29, police said. Described as a white female, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and about 105 pounds, Nevaeh was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, an orange or pink short-sleeved shirt, a black hooded sweatshirt with an American Eagle Outfitters insignia on the front.
Anyone with information about Nevaeh's whereabouts is asked to contact state police in Lee at 413-243-0600.