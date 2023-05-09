MCLA will not move forward with plan to put a homeless shelter on campus

NORTH ADAMS — The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts has opted not to put a homeless shelter on campus.
In an emailed letter to the MCLA community on Tuesday, College President James Birge announced that the college would not go forward with the plan after "extensive consideration."
Since last year, the college has been discussing an offer to take part in a state-run program that would relocate homeless families to the Berkshire Towers dormitory, which is currently vacant.
MCLA may turn one of its dorms into a homeless shelter for families. Some North Adams officials are wary of the plan
Birge said that he has heard both positive and critical feedback since announcing the possibility of the deal, which potentially could’ve landed the college $2.6 million a year.
“I have decided to halt discussions about possibly using Berkshire Towers as a temporary shelter for families,” Birge wrote in the letter. “I deeply admire and respect Governor Healy’s approach and regret that some people made incorrect assumptions related to the college and the use of Berkshire Towers for a long-term lease. Differing and conflicting opinions and thoughts often arise when controversial societal issues are on the table.”
Birge said he supports the state’s initiative to find housing for families. But he expressed concerns with the length of the long-term lease and “ongoing operational questions and concerns.”
MCLA could receive $2.6 million per year from the state for turning a dorm into a homeless shelter for families
“It is my hope that the consideration of this proposal, although not implemented, will motivate a broader and comprehensive dialogue regarding family housing in the Berkshires,” Birge added.
State Rep. John Barrett, D-North Adams, who has been a vocal critic of the plan, applauded Birge’s decision.
“I appreciate that President Birge listened to the community,” Barrett said. “It was a great threat to our city moving forward, if this project had gone ahead.”
“It’s great news for the college, and great news for the city too,” he added.
Barrett said North Adams is already the third-poorest city in the state.
“If we were burdened by something we could not handle, it would cause irreparable harm to the community and, in turn, the college,” he said.
There were residents and students of the college who supported the move, saying many in the state and the region need housing. But others, including some public officials, questioned the prolonged lack of transparency from MCLA on the topic, as well as the possible effect it would have on enrollment at college. Whether the city had the infrastructure to support dozens of new families was also a point of contention.
The state Department of Housing and Community Development and MCLA began discussing housing homeless families on the school’s campus last November. The lease of the dorm would have likely started this summer.
The plan had called for the dorm to house up to 50 families, some from Western Massachusetts and some who are new to the country. The lease was expected to be for 18 months.
This story will be updated.