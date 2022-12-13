Medical examiner is unable to identify the cause of death for Meghan Marohn

LEE — The condition of Meghan Marohn's remains are such that an autopsy did not reveal the exact manner and cause of her death.

But it also did not show signs of trauma before she died.

The Berkshire District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner had used dental records to establish that the remains were Marohn's and a forensic anthropolgical examination "showed that the remains are the same sex, ancestry, and stature of Marohn."

Toxicology tests showed the presence of THC — the chemical in marijuana responsible for psychological effects — as well as "organic products of decomposition."

"The office could not determine a cause and manner of death, which is common in these types of cases," said a statement from the DA's office.

But the investigation continues.

"Lee Police, the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, and Bethlehem, N.Y. Police continue to receive and follow up on leads and are awaiting the result of further State Police Crime Lab forensic testing," the DA's office said. "The evidence collected thus far does not suggest foul play."

Marohn was reported missing on March 29 after checking in to the Red Lion Inn. A resident spotted her 2019 Subaru Impreza unattended at Longcope Park in South Lee and contacted police. Her disappearance set off a massive search, but there were few clues until a resident discovered her remains on Sept. 1 in a wooded area not far from where her car was found.

This story will be updated.