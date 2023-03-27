‘Portions’ of Meghan Marohn’s death are still under investigation one year after the teacher went missing in Lee

LEE — Exactly one year since Meghan Marohn was last seen before she died the Berkshire District Attorney says the office is still investigating some elements of her death — the cause of which remains unknown.

“We are still investigating certain portions of the case,” DA Timothy Shugrue said in response to questions about the case through his spokeswoman.

Neither Shugrue nor office spokeswoman Julia Sabourin would elaborate or answer questions about whether the office could rule out foul play.

Marohn, 42, was last seen one year ago Monday. Five months later, someone stumbled across her remains not far from a South Lee trailhead where her car was found parked.

The autopsy results, released in December, revealed no signs of trauma, and investigators said at the time that all the evidence collected so far showed no evidence of “foul play.” But it did not determine an exact cause of death.

The investigators were not yet closing the book.

The office of former DA Andrea Harrington said at the time that multiple police agencies “continue to receive and follow up on leads and are awaiting the result of further State Police Crime Lab forensic testing.”

Before she went missing, Marohn, a schoolteacher and poet from Latham, N.Y., had checked into The Red Lion Inn for a respite from some emotional difficulties.

She was last seen on March 27 and reported missing two days later after a neighbor spotted her Subaru at the Longcope Park trailhead in South Lee amid an ice storm.

After an extensive search that lasted weeks, her family continued its own search and mounted a campaign to find her.

Her brother at the time said on the FindMeghanMarohn.org website that the family was looking for any video footage that might have captured Marohn or her car on March 27.

Around five months later, on Sept. 1, someone walking in the woods near Fox Drive in Lee found her remains.

Those who knew Marohn say she was an inventive and passionate teacher at Shaker High School. She also was a street poet and involved in the arts community in the greater Albany and Troy area.

DJ Jakala, a spokesperson for Shaker High School, said, "As always, we have Meghan's family and friends in our thoughts, especially during this difficult time."

Her disappearance and death has fueled speculation about her possibly having been killed — conjecture that continues on social media.

From early on after her disappearance, police — who had likely also collected Marohn’s more extensive phone and other digital records as evidence — said nothing pointed to murder. Yet the lack of closure and detailed information about the case continues to stir the community’s imagination and fear.

Lee Police Chief Craig DeSantis deferred all questions to the DA’s Office. Marohn’s brother, Peter Naple, could not be reached for comment.