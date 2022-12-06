Michael Wynn, Pittsfield's police chief, will retire next summer

PITTSFIELD — Michael J. Wynn, leader of Pittsfield's police force for 13 years, plans to step down from his post next year, saying he feels a call to attend to personal business.

Wynn announced his plan to retire, next summer, during a City Hall meeting with Mayor Linda Tyer and local reporters.

"It's bittersweet," Wynn said Tuesday. "I've come to peace with this decision, but it wasn't a decision I arrived at easily. I love being a cop and I love commanding our men and women in the Pittsfield Police Department."

"As excited as I am to turn the page and look at the next chapter, I'm not excited to be leaving this organization," he said. "They're my brothers and sisters and I love working with them."

His retirement will take effect July 8, 2023, after he is present as chief for one last Fourth of July parade in Pittsfield.

Wynn, 52, became chief in November 2017, after holding the title of "acting" chief or another title for many years.

"We've had a 10-year period of uncertainty and instability, and this will put a stop to that," Wynn said at the time.

Tyer chose Wynn for the permanent chief's job after a civil service assessment found him to lead the list of three internal candidates. The mayoral appointment was confirmed by a City Council vote.

Tyer's move in 2017 broke with a habit, in City Hall, not to confer the full title on the person leading the department, a practice she found problematic.

"It's vital for the chief of police to be properly authorized in the eyes of the officers — right from patrolmen up through command staff," Tyer said when she appointed Wynn.

For the past year and a half, Wynn has served on the state's Police Officer Standards and Training Commission. He was nominated to that role by Gov. Charlie Baker and sworn in as a member in April 2021, in the wake of reforms in state law governing police agencies.

This year, Wynn led his department through the aftermath of the officer-involved shooting in March that resulted in the death of Miguel Estrella. Both the department and the Berkshire County District Attorney's Office upheld the use of force in Estrella's shooting.

Wynn has worked for the Pittsfield Police Department since October 1995.

He attained the rank of captain in 2007, under Chief Anthony Riello. When Riello took a job in Falmouth. Wynn was named "acting captain in charge" by former Mayor James Ruberto.

That title held for a year, when, in January 2009, city leaders made him "acting chief" — the title he held until 2017.

At his inauguration as chief, Wynn made a pledge to Tyer: "'I will not let you down."

That same day, Tyer said she and Wynn hoped to work together to build a new police station. That goal remains unrealized.

Wynn, a 1988 graduate of Taconic High School in Pittsfield, attended the U.S. Naval Academy before graduating from Williams College. He earned a master's degree in criminal justice from Anna Maria College in Paxton in 2001.

This story will be updated.