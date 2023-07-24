Massachusetts State Police divers find the body of a missing farm worker in Sheffield farm's retention pond

SHEFFIELD — Massachusetts State Police divers have located the body of a missing man, who was found inside a pickup truck submerged in about 8 feet of water in a retention pond on the farm he worked on.
The death is still under investigation, according to a press release from the state police.
Authorities were called to Pine Island Farm at 1474 Hewins St., around 4 a.m. Monday to search for the missing man and the truck, which workers on the farm believed to be located in a 14-foot pond on the property. Workers had noticed tire tracks from the pickup truck, a Ford F-150, leading to the pond. The submerged truck was observed in the water by a State Police Air Wing helicopter and the man's body was found at 11:55 a.m.
The victim, a 21-year-old male Mexican national, according to state police, was seen in the cab of the truck before it disappeared, and did not report to work Monday morning. He was employed at the farm, according to police, as a harvester and also lived at the farm. His name is not being released at this time.
Representatives from the Sheffield police and fire departments were also on the scene to assist. R.W.'s Towing helped state police retrieve the vehicle from the water.