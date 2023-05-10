<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Motorcyclist injured in Pittsfield crash

A Honda SUV and a motorbike crashed on Wahconah Street at the corner of Charles Street. The rider of the motorbike was sent to the hospital and investigators shut down the intersection. 

 BEN GARVER — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

PITTSFIELD — A motorcyclist suffered minor injuries Wednesday afternoon after he was struck by an SUV near Wahconah and Charles streets.

The man, 65, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. His name was not released. 

The accident occurred around 1 p.m. at the intersection near the Berkshire Medical Center campus. The motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Wahconah Street toward North Street when he was hit by an SUV, according to Pittsfield police.

The driver of the SUV, a 59-year-old woman, was traveling heading west from Charles to Seymour streets at the time of the crash. She was issued a roadway violation. 

Meg Britton-Mehlisch can be reached at mbritton@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6149.

Pittsfield Reporter

Meg Britton-Mehlisch is the Pittsfield reporter for The Berkshire Eagle.

