Motorcyclist injured in Pittsfield crash

PITTSFIELD — A motorcyclist suffered minor injuries Wednesday afternoon after he was struck by an SUV near Wahconah and Charles streets.
The man, 65, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. His name was not released.
The accident occurred around 1 p.m. at the intersection near the Berkshire Medical Center campus. The motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Wahconah Street toward North Street when he was hit by an SUV, according to Pittsfield police.
The driver of the SUV, a 59-year-old woman, was traveling heading west from Charles to Seymour streets at the time of the crash. She was issued a roadway violation.