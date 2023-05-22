It's been over a year since missing Boston man Giuseppe Musto's truck was found in Mount Washington. His disappearance remains a mystery

MOUNT WASHINGTON — It was this time last year when the family of Giuseppe Musto had a hope that drove them to climb mountains and forge these woods day after day.

It continued for months.

But now it’s been more than a year since Musto, 75, left his home in Boston and presumably drove to Mount Washington State Forest. Then he disappeared.

That afternoon of May 8, 2022, his pickup truck was found in a state forest parking lot. Musto had been suffering after a series of family tragedies, including his grandson’s death.

His family believe it is grief that led him to return to the nature he loved.

A massive initial search by State Police and other agencies, family and community members had dwindled mostly to just family. They pressed ahead and found no signs of Musto, the patriarch of a large extended family who left his native Italy more than 55 years ago.

“There’s nothing,” said Musto’s son, Marco Musto, in a recent phone conversation, adding that there also are no leads. “We never found him.”

Given that, the investigation into this missing persons case remains open, according to a spokesperson for the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office. The office did not answer questions about what might have happened to Musto.

Marco Musto said search parties had covered a wide area, even beyond the probability radius established by police of where the elder Musto would likely be found.

Musto had left home that morning without telling anyone where he was going.

The family did not believe that Musto, a hunter, had brought a rifle or a cellphone. If he did have his flip phone, he would never have brought it into these woods, his son had said, while also pointing to the trouble with cellular signals here.

The family, Marco Musto said, continues to struggle with the loss and the uncertainty of not knowing what happened to his father.

“It’s still difficult."