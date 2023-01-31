State police tactical team searches New Marlborough home in 'ongoing investigation'

NEW MARLBOROUGH — A State police tactical unit searched a home Tuesday morning as part of a undisclosed "ongoing investigation" by town police.
The Special Tactical Operations Team went to the home in the vicinity of the 1000 block of Cross Road to Canaan Valley, said State Police Trooper Brandon Doherty in an email.
Doherty referred further questions about the nature of the investigation to the Berkshire County District Attorney's Office and New Marlborough police.
Chief Graham Frank did not immediately respond to messages.
The DA's Office could not immediately provide further details about the investigation but said more information is forthcoming, according to public information officer James Hall.
Members of the State Police Detective Unit attached to the DA's Office are also assisting in the investigation.
A number of residents who saw the law enforcement team expressed concern about safety, but Doherty said "there is no reason for members of the community to be worried about safety in that area."