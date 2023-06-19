<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
A car crashed into a North Adams city councilor's home — and it's not the first time something like this has happened, she said

A car crashed into a house

Police responded to the scene around 7 p.m., and there were no injuries. The driver was arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY NORTH ADAMS 911 VIA FACEBOOK

NORTH ADAMS — On Sunday night, Ellen Barber was at her home on Church Street when she heard a loud crash.

"The house shook," she said.

A Chevy Malibu sedan had crashed into a utility pole connected to her home and then hit her neighbor's house near the intersection of Church and Davenport streets.

Police responded to the scene around 7 p.m., and there were no injuries, according to Arthur Barbeau, a North Adams dispatch supervisor. The driver was arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol, Barbeau said.

a utility pole leans over the road

A car crashed into a utility pole and home on Church Street on Sunday evening. There were no injuries.

The utility pole leaned sideways over the road Sunday night, and National Grid came quickly to repair it  Barber estimated power was restored in less than a hour.

While the power line was fixed, cable and phone wires still hung off of Barber's home on Monday morning. When the car hit the utility pole connected to her home, it pulled off a long piece of siding from her house.

Next door to Barber's home, the car slammed into the side of Jennifer Barbeau's house. She was grateful she was not home Sunday night. 

"This is the third car in probably four years to land on my front lawn," Jennifer Barbeau, also a city councilor, said. "This is a raceway through here, an absolute raceway."

Her porch has been hit before, but never her house, she said. How much damage the crash caused to her property on Sunday, she's not yet sure.

Greta Jochem can be reached at gjochem@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6272.

Reporter

Greta Jochem, a Report for America Corps member, joined the Eagle in 2021. Previously, she was a reporter at the Daily Hampshire Gazette. She is also a member of the investigations team.

