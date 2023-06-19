A car crashed into a North Adams city councilor's home — and it's not the first time something like this has happened, she said

NORTH ADAMS — On Sunday night, Ellen Barber was at her home on Church Street when she heard a loud crash.
"The house shook," she said.
A Chevy Malibu sedan had crashed into a utility pole connected to her home and then hit her neighbor's house near the intersection of Church and Davenport streets.
Police responded to the scene around 7 p.m., and there were no injuries, according to Arthur Barbeau, a North Adams dispatch supervisor. The driver was arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol, Barbeau said.
The utility pole leaned sideways over the road Sunday night, and National Grid came quickly to repair it — Barber estimated power was restored in less than a hour.
While the power line was fixed, cable and phone wires still hung off of Barber's home on Monday morning. When the car hit the utility pole connected to her home, it pulled off a long piece of siding from her house.
Next door to Barber's home, the car slammed into the side of Jennifer Barbeau's house. She was grateful she was not home Sunday night.
"This is the third car in probably four years to land on my front lawn," Jennifer Barbeau, also a city councilor, said. "This is a raceway through here, an absolute raceway."
Her porch has been hit before, but never her house, she said. How much damage the crash caused to her property on Sunday, she's not yet sure.