The North Adams fire chief is on leave after striking a pedestrian while he was driving a city vehicle

NORTH ADAMS — Fire Chief Brent Lefebvre was placed on paid administrative leave on Friday, a day after striking a pedestrian while driving a city vehicle.
Lefebvre was driving his chief's vehicle Thursday morning when he struck a woman at the corner of River and Veazie streets, Mayor Jennifer Macksey said. It was not clear whether he was on duty at the time.
Lefebvre called 911 after the crash at 8:23 a.m., according to the police log. The victim, a North Adams resident, was taken to the hospital.
"We don't know the extent of the injuries at this point," Macksey said. "We feel this was a sad and unfortunate accident. We hope she heals quickly and is doing OK."
North Adams Police are investigating, Macksey said. Interim Chief Mark Bailey could not immediately be reached. A police report about the incident was also not available Friday.
"It was just an unfortunate accident. There was no malice or intent," Macksey said. "Chief Lefebvre feels bad about the situation."
Lefebvre became chief since 2021 after he worked for the department for more than a decade.
This story may be updated.