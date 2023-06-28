Two boys are rescued from the Hoosic River by first responders and off-duty firefighters

NORTH ADAMS — Two 12-year-old boys were saved Tuesday night from the rushing waters of the Hoosic River by city firefighters, including two off-duty members who quickly jumped into action.
Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, dispatch got a call from a parent that her 12-year-old son was holding on to a rock and couldn't get out of the Hoosic River near the intersection of Greylock Avenue and Route 2.
Two off-duty firefighters who live nearby the scene were already in the river by the time other first responders arrived.
"It was a great team effort," Deputy Fire Chief Robert Patenaude said. "Two lives were saved."
The current was stronger than normal.
"With all the rain, we’ve had the water level rise," Patenaude said. "They were definitely overwhelmed by the force of the river. They were holding on."
Rescuers pulled one boy to the bank with a rope while he wore a life jacket and was carried by a firefighter. The other boy was helped out by first responders who assisted him up a bridge abutment to safety.
Both kids were taken to Berkshire Medical Center's North Adams campus for a precautionary evaluation and were released, according to Patenaude.
River rescues are not common, he said. In his 17 years with the department, Patenaude said he can recall one other rescue from the Hoosic.
This story may be updated.