North Adams Police are investigating a report of an armed home invasion involving a gun and knife

NORTH ADAMS — City police are investigating a report of a home invasion over the weekend on Union Street.
Several men, one with a gun and another with a knife, reportedly entered a man's house looking for a woman who was not there, according to Police Chief Jason Wood. Nothing was reported stolen, and by the time police arrived on the scene, the resident told police the men had fled, Wood said.
Police suspect the motivation was a conflict over money.
North Adams police are investigating and charges will likely be filed, Wood said.