North Adams fire burns an abandoned building on Morgan Avenue to the ground

NORTH ADAMS — A structure fire reduced an empty four-story building on Morgan Avenue to charred rubble late Wednesday night.
Firefighters got a call at 11 p.m. and arrived to see flames on the building's roof, North Adams Deputy Fire Chief Robert Patenaude said on Thursday morning at the scene.
"We've been out here since 11 o'clock last night," he said at around 9 a.m.
Firefighters called in everyone in the city's department and called in additional help from Clarksburg and Adams. National Grid shut power to the building after the fire broke out, according to Patenaude.
The building was condemned last July, according to Building Inspector Bill Meranti, who was on the scene Thursday. "It was unsafe," he said.
It's owned by Brandon Navon, a New Hampshire resident who purchased it for $100,000 last year, according to the Northern Berkshire Registry of Deeds.
An excavator was on the scene cleaning up the burned building's remains Thursday morning, and a plume of smoke could be seen in the sky from down State Street.
A cause is not yet clear. Officials from the sate Fire Marshall's office are investigating but spokesperson Jake Wark did not yet have information to share on Thursday morning.
