<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

North Adams fire burns an abandoned building on Morgan Avenue to the ground

A building on fire

A structure fire reduced an empty four-story building on Morgan Avenue to charred rubble late Wednesday night.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY NORTH ADAMS 911

NORTH ADAMS — A structure fire reduced an empty four-story building on Morgan Avenue to charred rubble late Wednesday night.

Firefighters got a call at 11 p.m. and arrived to see flames on the building's roof, North Adams Deputy Fire Chief Robert Patenaude said on Thursday morning at the scene.

House on fire in dark sky

North Adams firefighters were called to the scene of a fire on Morgan Avenue late Wednesday evening. 

"We've been out here since 11 o'clock last night," he said at around 9 a.m.

Firefighters called in everyone in the city's department and called in additional help from Clarksburg and Adams. National Grid shut power to the building after the fire broke out, according to Patenaude.

Fire shooting out of building

Firefighters called in everyone in the North Adams' fire department and called in additional help from Clarksburg and Adams. 

The building was condemned last July, according to Building Inspector Bill Meranti, who was on the scene Thursday. "It was unsafe," he said.

It's owned by Brandon Navon, a New Hampshire resident who purchased it for $100,000 last year, according to the Northern Berkshire Registry of Deeds.

An excavator was on the scene cleaning up the burned building's remains Thursday morning, and a plume of smoke could be seen in the sky from down State Street.

A cause is not yet clear. Officials from the sate Fire Marshall's office are investigating but spokesperson Jake Wark did not yet have information to share on Thursday morning.

This story may be updated.

an excavator at the scene of a fire

The building was condemned last July, according to Building Inspector Bill Meranti, who was on the scene Thursday. "It was unsafe," he said.
Fiirefighers on morgan ave fire

Firefighters were still on the scene Thursday morning. 

Greta Jochem can be reached at gjochem@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6272.

Tags

Reporter

Greta Jochem, a Report for America Corps member, joined the Eagle in 2021. Previously, she was a reporter at the Daily Hampshire Gazette. She is also a member of the investigations team.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all