North Adams police and firefighters were searching the Hoosic River flood chutes for a man who fled a traffic stop. A witness said he crawled into a pipe

NORTH ADAMS — First responders were combing the Hoosic River's concrete flood chutes near River and Holden streets on Wednesday afternoon for a suspect who fled after he was pulled over.

A witness reported to officials that the man crawled into a culvert pipe, said Mayor Jennifer Macksey, who was on the scene. Officials were using a camera to search the inside of the pipe.

Fire, police and the city's Public Services department also responded. At one point, a large truck drove through the watery chute.

The bridge over the river on Holden Street was closed to vehicle traffic mid-Wednesday afternoon amid the search.

Officials left the scene around 4:30 p.m. after not finding the suspect. Lt. Anthony Beverly said he would release more information soon.

It came less than 24 hours after two young boys were rescued from the river — which had a strong current from heavy rain — about 2 miles down the river.

This story may be updated.

Greta Jochem can be reached at gjochem@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6272.

