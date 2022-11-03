<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Authorities investigating unattended death in North Adams

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of a death related to a body found near the corner of Church and Blackington streets.

NORTH ADAMS — Authorities are investigating an unattended death near the corner of Church and Blackington streets, according to North Adams Police Chief Jason Wood.

State police on the scene declined to comment and directed inquiries to the Berkshire District Attorney's office.

No details were available as of 10 a.m. Thursday.

"The State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office and the North Adams Police are conducting an active investigation," DA spokesperson Andrew McKeever said in an email. "I do not have any further details to provide at this time because the investigation is still ongoing."

Any "unattended death" is always subject to review. The definition refers to any time a person is found to be dead and there were no witnesses, such as medical care providers or family members.

The location is close to the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts campus.

A Berkshire County Law Enforcement Task Force truck was parked on the street corner. Unmarked police vehicles were parked in the driveway of a home nearby on Church Street.

This story will be updated.

Greta Jochem can be reached at gjochem@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6272.

Greta Jochem, a Report for America Corps member, joined the Eagle in 2021. Previously, she was a reporter at the Daily Hampshire Gazette. She is also a member of the investigations team.

