Authorities investigating unattended death in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS — Authorities are investigating an unattended death near the corner of Church and Blackington streets, according to North Adams Police Chief Jason Wood.
State police on the scene declined to comment and directed inquiries to the Berkshire District Attorney's office.
No details were available as of 10 a.m. Thursday.
"The State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office and the North Adams Police are conducting an active investigation," DA spokesperson Andrew McKeever said in an email. "I do not have any further details to provide at this time because the investigation is still ongoing."
Any "unattended death" is always subject to review. The definition refers to any time a person is found to be dead and there were no witnesses, such as medical care providers or family members.
The location is close to the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts campus.
A Berkshire County Law Enforcement Task Force truck was parked on the street corner. Unmarked police vehicles were parked in the driveway of a home nearby on Church Street.
This story will be updated.