Van severs utility pole in Otis crash, knocking out power

OTIS — Some residents are still without power and facing a detour after a van crashed into a utility pole and snapped it in half off East Otis Road/Route 23 early Friday.
The driver of the van escaped injury, said Otis Police Sergeant Tammy Weidhaas, and the crash is still under investigation after "he just drove off the road."
Because the crash "severed the pole in half and power lines are on the ground," Weidhaas said, a number of residents and businesses are still without power, though she isn't sure how many.
An Eversource Outage Map showed that fewer than five customers were without power as of 10 a.m. due a vehicle accident.
Crews are at the site, Weidhaas said, and her estimate of restoration time is about eight hours away, given that the pole was destroyed. Some had already been restored as of around 9 a.m., including Papa's Healthy Food and Fuel.
The road, Weidhaas added, will likely reopen for one-lane traffic later Friday morning.
Otis resident Karl Subklew was on his way to West Springfield for work when he came upon the accident scene and posted a photo of it on the Otis and East Otis Neighbors community Facebook page.
He said he hoped "everyone is OK," and wrote, "Looks like it's the long way to work."