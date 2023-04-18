An overnight fire caused extensive damage to a home on Brown Street in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — A city home suffered extensive damage in a two-alarm fire overnight, according to the report from the Pittsfield Fire Department.
While firefighters were initially concerned there may be residents trapped inside, no injuries were reported, the report said.
Firefighters arrived at 107 Brown St. shortly after 2:15 a.m. Tuesday and found flames coming from one side of the building. They encountered heavy fire on the first and second floors of the building, as well as the attic.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire in about 40 minutes, the report said. Firefighters remained on the scene early Tuesday to check for hot spots and to assist fire investigators.
Fire, smoke and water damage to the home was extensive; the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
Hinsdale firefighters assisted at the scene; Dalton and Lenox firefighters were on standby at headquarters while city crews battled the fire.
Pittsfield Police Department, County Ambulance Service and Red Cross personnel also responded.