The pedestrian hit by a car while crossing Pittsfield Road in Lenox has died

LENOX — The pedestrian hit by a car while crossing Pittsfield Road at nighttime in heavy traffic on Feb. 6 died of his injuries Friday night, according to the Albany, N.Y., County Coroners Office.
Paul Gerard Ouellette, 68, had been transferred to Albany Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition. He had been crossing against traffic to the Knights Inn, where he had been staying. Ouellette was a former resident of Westview Road in Lanesborough.
The Albany Coroners Office notified Lenox Police of Ouellette’s death, Police Chief Stephen O’Brien said. The information was passed on to the Berkshire County Law Enforcement Task Force assigned to the District Attorney’s office.
A daughter living in Colorado was contacted, O’Brien said. No further information on survivors was immediately available.
The accident remains under investigation by the state police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Section.
O’Brien said that at this point, it does not appear that there will be any civil or criminal charges filed against the driver of the Hyundai Elantra that struck Ouellette, who was crossing in the northbound lanes of Pittsfield Road (Routes 7 & 20), at 5:45 p.m. The driver, who was uninjured, remains unidentified.
According to a statement from the Berkshire County District Attorney's office last Tuesday, "At this time there is no indication that any criminal or civil infractions occurred from the driver.”
Police shut down northbound lanes of the highway for just over three hours starting shortly before 6 p.m. on Feb. 6, diverting traffic to Holmes Road.
Ouellette’s father, also named Paul Ouellette, died in April 2021 at the age of 97. He was a well-known local fly fisherman and deer hunter who had received awards from the Berkshire County League of Sportsmen, according to published articles by The Eagle’s outdoors columnist, Gene Chague.