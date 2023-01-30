Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after they were hit by a vehicle Monday morning on West Street near Dorothy Amos Park.
The person was taken to Berkshire Medical Center with injuries that appeared to be life threatening, the Pittsfield Police Department said in a tweet.
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.
