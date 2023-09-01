A pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle on East Street near Park Square

PITTSFIELD — A pedestrian was injured Friday evening when he was struck by a vehicle near Park Square.
The man was in the crosswalk on East Street shortly before 6 p.m. when he was struck by a grey Ford sedan heading west, according to witnesses.
The driver, who did not appear to be speeding, remained at the scene after the incident, the witnesses said.
The victim was treated by Pittsfield firefighters at the scene and transported to Berkshire Medical Center. Pittsfield police also responded.
No further information was available.