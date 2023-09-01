<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
A pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle on East Street near Park Square

Firefighters treating victim struck by car

Firefighters treat a man who was struck by a car Friday while crossing East Street near Park Square. He was responsive at the scene, but the extent of his injuries was not known.

 AMANDA BURKE — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

PITTSFIELD — A pedestrian was injured Friday evening when he was struck by a vehicle near Park Square.

The man was in the crosswalk on East Street shortly before 6 p.m. when he was struck by a grey Ford sedan heading west, according to witnesses.

The driver, who did not appear to be speeding, remained at the scene after the incident, the witnesses said.

The victim was treated by Pittsfield firefighters at the scene and transported to Berkshire Medical Center. Pittsfield police also responded.

No further information was available.

