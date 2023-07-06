A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a pickup in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — A city woman was seriously injured Tuesday after she was hit by a pickup truck on Second Street.
Shaquanna Turnage, 33, suffered severe injuries and was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for treatment.
The accident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. in the area of 194 Second St. Jeffrey Miles, 33, of Pittsfield was traveling southbound in a Ford F-150 pickup when the vehicle struck Turnage as she was walking in the roadway, according to a news release from the Pittsfield Police Department.
Police say charges are pending against Miles, and the accident is still under investigation. Anything with information about the accident is asked to call Officer David Hallas at 413-448-9700, ext. 560.