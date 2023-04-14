Williams College student seriously injured after being hit by a car in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN — A Williams College student was seriously injured Friday afternoon after she was struck by a car while crossing Main Street.
The woman, who is an international student, may have suffered a broken femur and pelvis but her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, said Williamstown Police Chief Michael Ziemba.
The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. near Olympic Pizza & Family Restaurant on Main Street. Traffic was reduced to one lane, and motorists were backed up for about 45 minutes as police worked the scene.
Ziemba said that the crash is still under investigation. It's unclear whether the driver will be cited for any traffic infractions.