Williams College student seriously injured after being hit by a car in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN — A Williams College student was seriously injured Friday afternoon after she was struck by a car while crossing Main Street. 

The woman, who is an international student, may have suffered a broken femur and pelvis but her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, said Williamstown Police Chief Michael Ziemba.

The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. near Olympic Pizza & Family Restaurant on Main Street. Traffic was reduced to one lane, and motorists were backed up for about 45 minutes as police worked the scene.

Ziemba said that the crash is still under investigation. It's unclear whether the driver will be cited for any traffic infractions.  

Amanda Burke can be reached at aburke@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6296.

Cops and Courts Reporter

Amanda Burke is Cops and Courts Reporter for The Berkshire Eagle. An Ithaca, New York native, she previously worked at The Herald News of Fall River and the Fitchburg Sentinel & Enterprise.

