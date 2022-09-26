A Pittsfield bicyclist who was injured in a crash last week has died

PITTSFIELD — A bicyclist who was hit by a pickup truck last week at intersection of Dalton and Hubbard avenues has died.
Richard A. Daly, 40, of Pittsfield was taken to Berkshire Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead as a result of injuries suffered in the crash, according to a news release from the Berkshire District Attorney's office.
The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. last Wednesday. James Carsell, 61, of Dalton was traveling eastbound on Dalton Avenue, approaching the intersection with Hubbard Avenue, when his 2015 GMC Sierra pickup collided with a bicycle operated by Daly.
Daly was attempting to cross Dalton Avenue in a northbound direction toward Taco Bell when he was struck by the pickup.
The DA's office said that criminal charges are not expected to be filed in the crash. The intersection of Dalton at Hubbard avenues was closed to traffic for around three hours.
This crash remains under investigation by Officer Michael Silver of the Pittsfield Police Department Traffic Unit. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Silver at 413-448-9700 ext. 596.