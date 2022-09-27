Pittsfield firefighters quickly extinguished a porch fire at a four-family home on Dartmouth Street

PITTSFIELD — Firefighters quickly knocked down a porch fire in the city Tuesday night before the fire was able to get inside the structure.
No one was injured, and all the residents of the four-family home were able to return to their homes, according to a press release from the Pittsfield Fire Department.
Firefighters arrived about 7:55 p.m. and encountered heavy fire at the front of the 2 1/2 story, wood-frame building at 26 Dartmouth St., which is owned and maintained by Cavalier Management, the release stated.
The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes, and damage, which was limited to the exterior of the front porch area, was estimated at less than $10,000.
The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation.