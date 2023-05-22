A Pittsfield man died in Saturday's fatal crash in Hinsdale, District Attorney's Office confirms

PITTSFIELD — A Pittsfield man died in Saturday’s fatal single-car crash in Hinsdale, the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office confirmed Monday.
A spokesperson for the office said that Ryan Griffin, 33, was identified as the victim in the crash. Griffin, of 109 Wendell Ave. in Pittsfield, died after sustaining injuries from a head-on collision with a tree Saturday night at 9:05 p.m.
The crash occurred on Robinson Road in Hinsdale, after Dalton police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on suspicion that Griffin was operating under the influence. Griffin did not stop, leading to a pursuit from officers.
Early investigations indicate that Griffin’s car, a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu, rode on a small stone wall before crashing into the tree. When asked about his speed at the time of impact, the District Attorney’s office said the investigation into the crash was ongoing and did not have details at this time.
Griffin was the only occupant of the vehicle.
The investigation is currently being handled by the State Police Detective Unit and the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section. An autopsy is being performed by the Berkshire County Medical Examiner.