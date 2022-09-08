Pittsfield man injured after his SUV drives off an embankment at the hairpin turn on Route 2 in Clarkburg

CLARKSBURG — A Pittsfield man was injured Thursday morning after he drove off an embankment at the Golden Eagle Restaurant on Route 2.
Richard Wright, who is in his 30s, was taken to Berkshire Medical Center with injuries that were not life threatening, according to Clarksburg Police Chief Michael Williams.
The accident occurred around 6:40 a.m. Police received a call that an SUV was stuck against the guard rail in the restaurant's parking lot, which is located at the hairpin turn on Route 2. Witnesses told police Wright was stuck and trying to rock his car free, and then “the [SUV] took off,” Williams said.
The vehicle went more than 100 feet over the embankment, he added.
This story will be updated.