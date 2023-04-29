Pittsfield police ask for public's help locating missing man

On Friday via social media, the Pittsfield Police Department asked for the public's assistance locating Andrew Zisiades, 39, who has been reported missing.
According to the post, investigators believe Zisiades started traveling from Georgia to Massachusetts via a Greyhound bus on Monday. Police believe that he exited the bus on a transfer in New York City, at which points his whereabouts are unknown. Zisiades has family in Pittsfield.
He is described as a white male with autism with brown and gray hair, a long beard, green eyes and is possibly "disheveled," according to police. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, camouflage pants and black sneakers.
Those with information on Zisiades' whereabouts should contact Pittsfield police at 413-448-9700.