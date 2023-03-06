<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield Police are looking for two teens who have been reported missing

The Pittsfield Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in finding two juveniles, Josiah Delph and Trevin Foster, who have been reported missing.

The search for the two teens was announced via Facebook on Monday evening.

A photo of Josiah Delph in a hoodie

Josiah Delph, 15, has been reported missing with another teen, Trevin Foster. The Pittsfield Police Department is seeking the public's assistance to find him.

Delph is described as a 15-year-old white male with brown hair standing at about 5 feet 11 inches, weighing about 158 pounds. He was seen wearing an off-white sweatshirt with ripped jeans, according to the Facebook post. Pictures were also included on the post.

Foster is described as a 17-year-old Black male with brown hair and brown eyes standing at about 5 feet 8 inches, weighing 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark gray sweatshirt and sweatpants. There were no pictures included of him on the police department’s post. The post indicated that photos would be added when they became available.

The post from the police said both boys may be together. There were no leads as to their current whereabouts, as of 6 p.m. Monday.

Josiah Delph is the son of Christine Delph, who had a community fundraising event held for her at Tavern at the A on Sunday as she navigates a terminal prognosis of stage 4 breast cancer. She found out he was missing on Sunday, she said.

Anyone with information should contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

Matt Martinez can be reached at mmartinez@berkshireeagle.com.

News Reporter

Matt Martinez is a news reporter at The Berkshire Eagle. He worked at Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, graduated Marquette University. He is a former Report for America corps member.

