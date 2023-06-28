<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield Police Department warns residents about a door-to-door gold scam

Attached photo of suspects in gold scam

Pittsfield Police say the individuals in this photo are suspects in a gold scam being run on city residents.

 Photo provided by the Pittsfield Police Department

PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield Police are warning the public about a door-to-door scam where a group of people tried to sell "gold" for gas money.

The police department's Facebook post said the scammers were active Tuesday afternoon in the Morningside neighborhood, attempting to sell gold in exchange for gas money. The post notes that the gold in question is fake. 

The suspects are driving vehicles with Texas license plates, the post said. The photograph attached to the post seems to show the suspects in a gray Volkswagen Tiguan. The post indicates that another, larger SUV with Texas license plates may also be involved.

Vehicle allegedly used in scams

Pittsfield Police are saying this vehicle is allegedly being used to run a gold scam in the city.

Police say one local resident is already out a "substantial amount of money" after falling for the scam.

Police are encouraging anyone who has interacted with them or seen the vehicle attached to the post in their neighborhood to contact the department at 413-448-9700.

The post also included a link to a similar story that happened in Cape Cod last year to raise awareness for the scam.

Matt Martinez can be reached at mmartinez@berkshireeagle.com.

