Pittsfield Police Department warns residents about a door-to-door gold scam

PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield Police are warning the public about a door-to-door scam where a group of people tried to sell "gold" for gas money.
The police department's Facebook post said the scammers were active Tuesday afternoon in the Morningside neighborhood, attempting to sell gold in exchange for gas money. The post notes that the gold in question is fake.
The suspects are driving vehicles with Texas license plates, the post said. The photograph attached to the post seems to show the suspects in a gray Volkswagen Tiguan. The post indicates that another, larger SUV with Texas license plates may also be involved.
Police say one local resident is already out a "substantial amount of money" after falling for the scam.
Police are encouraging anyone who has interacted with them or seen the vehicle attached to the post in their neighborhood to contact the department at 413-448-9700.
The post also included a link to a similar story that happened in Cape Cod last year to raise awareness for the scam.