Seven Pittsfield residents displaced after a house fire overnight on Parker Street

PITTSFIELD — Residents of a Parker Street home escaped injured overnight Tuesday after they were awoken by smoke detectors that sounded when a fire broke out in the attic.
The seven members of the home — three adults and four children — were displaced by the fire and are being helped by the American Red Cross.
The fire was reported shortly after 3 a.m. at 111 Parker St. Crews found heavy smoke in the attic and determined that it was coming from an electrical box in an insulation area between the attic and second floor, according to a news release from the Pittsfield Fire Department.
The home suffered light smoke, water and structural damage to the attic and second floor bedroom ceiling. The cause of the fire appeared to be faulty electrical wiring.
"[Due] to the fact the home had operating smoke detectors and the quick actions of the Pittsfield Fire Department, damage was minimal and no civilian or firefighter injuries were reported," Deputy Fire Chief Ronald Clement said in the release.
