Pittsfield police: 'Stay home and avoid traveling' as Monday's winter storm caused at least 7 accidents

PITTSFIELD — With city roads slick with snow, police cautioned residents to keep off the streets.
There were about seven crashes in Pittsfield since just before 8 a.m., according to Sgt. John Murphy. Most of the crashes involved single vehicles and all but two took place during the morning commute.
"Stay home and avoid traveling if possible,” Murphy said.
In most cases, the vehicles slid off the roadway and became disabled, requiring first responders to rush to help out.
[12PM] Here's a look at the current rain-snow line across southern New England. This line will continue to push east through this afternoon. Note: If you are very close to this line, you may switch back and forth between rain and snow before the line moves east. pic.twitter.com/ncD6QI7kvD— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 23, 2023
In one case, the driver of a Toyota Highlander lost control on Crane Avenue before 8 a.m. The SUV rolled over, and Murphy said at least one person was transported to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of injuries that didn't appear life threatening.
As Murphy spoke to a reporter on the phone just after noon, two calls reporting car crashes came into the station.
Due to the road conditions, it's taking first responders longer to respond to crashes, he said.
The snow was still falling, and plows were having trouble keeping up with the pace of the precipitation.
"There were quite a few accidents," he said. "It's still pretty slick out there.”
Schools in the city were closed Monday, so too were the courthouses in Berkshire County.
A winter storm warning was in effect for Pittsfield, Dalton and North Adams until 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
National Weather Service meteorologists were cautioning that travel could be very difficult, and the hazardous driving conditions could persist until the evening commute.
Snowfall could at times fall at a clip of 1 inch per hour, the weather service said.