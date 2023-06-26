Partially treated sewage flowed into the Housatonic River after a lightning strike at the Pittsfield Wastewater Treatment Plant

PITTSFIELD — City officials believe about 3 million gallons of partially treated sewage flowed into the Housatonic River Sunday night and Monday morning after a lightning strike caused an electrical outage at the Pittsfield Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The city's Department of Public Utilities sent a notice to residents Monday afternoon about the incident. The department advised residents to avoid any contact with the Housatonic River for 48 hours due to an increase health risk from "bacteria and other pollutants."

Ricardo Morales, the commissioner of public services and utilities, said in an interview Monday that the partially treated sewage does not impact the city's drinking water. The city's drinking water is still safe to use and drink.

Morales said that a lightning strike on Saturday night caused the facility to partially lose power. The facility has a back-up power supply on site, but Eversource wasn't able to restore power until 3 a.m. Sunday.

The treatment plant has a system that gives city employees an overview of how each process is running. Morales said that system had multiple alarms going off when power returned, including one for the hypo disinfection process.

The commissioner said that the hypo disinfection process is responsible for treating wastewater for the presence of E. coli — a bacteria normally found in the intestines of people and animals.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention notes that some strains of E. coli are harmless while others can cause diarrhea, urinary tract infections, respiratory illness, pneumonia and other illnesses.

Morales said he's ordered testing of the river downstream of the treatment plant. He said that heavy rain may dilute the impact of the partially treated sewage on the river but added, "we're not taking a short cut on this."

City officials believe that the power outage allowed partially treated sewage to flow into the river from about 11:20 p.m. Sunday to 7:20 a.m. Monday. The public alert went out over the city's CodeRED system at around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

As of early Monday, Morales said the city was still dealing with multiple alerts stemming from the storm.

Morales said that the wastewater that passed through the treatment plant at this time still flowed through all the other treatment processes. This incident is considered "a bypass in the system."

He added that if you looked at the effluent — the outflowing water from the plant into the river — "you wouldn't be able to see the difference."

It's the second time in a year that the wastewater treatment plant has notified the public of the discharge of untreated or partially treated water.

The first instance came in September 2022 when an overflowing tank spilled "sludge" into the Housatonic River. City leaders estimated that about 500 gallons of untreated water likely reached the river in that situation.