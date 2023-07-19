An argument between a Pittsfield Suns fan and a rival player's father at Wahconah Park resulted in a call to police

PITTSFIELD — A verbal argument between a Pittsfield Suns fan and the father of a Westfield Starfires player during a Saturday night baseball game resulted in a call to the police.

The shouting match happened near the end of the second game of a doubleheader at Wahconah Park, at 105 Wahconah St., which had turned into a home run derby. An unruly Suns fan began yelling at a Starfires player, and the father of that player took exception to the trash talk.

Pittsfield Sgt. Ryan Williams said the call came in around 9:39 p.m. Saturday night for “an unwanted male causing a disturbance,” and the police report’s narrative stated there was an “issue between fans and players that was handled.”

That was a misunderstanding, said Sander Stotland, president and general manager of the Suns.

Stotland clarified that the argument was only between the Suns fan and the Westfield player’s father, and that both of them were asked to leave the ballpark. Both parties left, but continued hurling insults at each other in the parking lot.

Out of an abundance of caution, Stotland said he called the police to make sure the argument dispersed when they reached the parking lot.

“By the time [the police] got here, the father was in the running car ready to go and the other guy was probably halfway tucking himself into bed,” Stotland said.

Upon hearing his father had been ejected, the Starfires player ran to go check on him and many of his teammates followed. Stotland said they stopped by the gate near the parking lot, where the player found his mother, who was waiting for him. No players were involved directly in the actual argument, he said.

Futures League commissioner Joe Paolucci said there would be no disciplinary action taken against any of the players, and that umpires would be made aware of the history between the two teams in future games. He emphasized that cooler heads prevailed and that the league was not concerned about future issues.

“If you took that fan out of the equation, I don’t think we’d be having this conversation,” Paolucci said.

This was only the second time since 2021 that police had been called to the stadium, Stotland said. Emotions run high when the rival teams play each other, he said, but nothing too serious was said. The Westfield player also apologized for the disturbance a day later, he said.

“I think we just struck a nerve,” Stotland said. “Everyone apologized at the end.”