Police say human remains found in Pittsfield belonged to missing 69-year-old neighbor

PITTSFIELD — An autopsy has confirmed that the human remains found Sunday belonged to missing man Lee Walter Meisenheimer, police said.

There is no evidence of foul play suspected in the death of Meisenheimer, 69, who was last seen in July 2022, according to a news release sent Wednesday morning by the Pittsfield Police Department. The cause of his death remains under investigation.

Police said last summer that Meisenheimer, who lived alone on Beaumont Drive in Pittsfield, may have been disoriented.

After Meisenheimer was reported missing, he was entered into a national database of missing people. Lt. John Soules said in Wednesday's news release that police searched for Meisenheimer in the neighborhoods around his home with help from police dogs and they reviewed his bank records.

Missing persons signs with his face and information on it were still posted on the front door of Meisenheimer's home this week.

His remains and clothing were ultimately found on Sunday evening about 0.1 miles from his home down a wooded embankment in the backyard of a Morningview Drive house. Police said he didn't have family close, but his extended family has been notified of his death.

They were found by a 10-year-old boy playing catch with his brother in their grandmother's backyard when he went down the about 20-foot embankment to retrieve the ball.

The family called local police about 6:25 p.m. and officers responded then notified the State Medical Examiner’s Office, which took custody of the remains and later identified them as Meisenheimer.

Soules said police are still investigating both the cause and manner of his death. He asked those with information to contact the Detective Bureau at 413-448-9705 or contact the bureau's Tip Line by calling 413-448-9706 or texting PITTIP along with the information to TIP411 (847411).