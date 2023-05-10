Lenox Middle and High School officials probe recent hate incident involving swastika, anti-gay slur

LENOX — Police and school officials are investigating the recent appearance of a Nazi swastika symbol and a homophobic slur that mentioned a student's name in a boys' bathroom at Lenox Memorial Middle and High School.
The hate message was found April 28 by a faculty member who saw the "very faint, but clear" imagery and text on the wall of a stall in the centrally located restroom, Principal Jeremiah Ames told The Eagle on Tuesday.
A meeting was set up with the family of the student named in the slur, and the Berkshire District Attorney's Office and state police were contacted in case further help was needed with the probe.
"We wanted them to be aware of this in case similar behavior was noted elsewhere in the county," Ames said.
The investigation has been primarily internal at the school since the perpetrator or perpetrators have not been identified. Video footage of students who were in the bathroom on April 28 has been reviewed. At least 31 students have been interviewed so far, but no confirmation of exactly when the offensive material was posted has emerged.
"Our efforts are going a long way to make sure students understand that this is not acceptable," Ames said. "This is the single incidence we've seen of this, there was not a rash of symbols."
But he acknowledged that "in years past, we've seen examples of this, in students' lockers that has been removed. But right now, we're responding to this single incident."
Additional students are being interviewed, with Assistant Principal David Pugh meeting with students and faculty who were in the bathroom on April 28. "Many of them saw nothing, didn't notice anything before the faculty member reported it," said Ames.
The investigation involves three prongs, as recommended by the Anti-Defamation League and Rabbi Neil Hirsch of Hevreh of Southern Berkshire in Great Barrington — identifying the perpetrator and delivering consequences, reviewing the video and encouraging any students with information to come forward.
Hirsch has been especially especially helpful, Ames noted. "We've been really overwhelmed by the level of support and appreciative of the tone," he said, citing a meeting on Monday that included Dara Kaufman, head of the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires and other concerned community members.
Meetings are also planned with every middle and high school student at the school by the end of this week. There has also been outreach to support students who felt harmed by the incident so they understand "this is not who the school is," Ames added.
"Nonetheless, they fear that and feel vulnerable, and this is not how anyone should go through their school day, how out of line this is and will not be tolerated."
Students are reporting "hateful actions, and we want to make sure they continue doing that," the principal said.
"The community has come together and is supporting us on this. I'm incredibly proud of our faculty, we've met with faculty leadership several times about this who want to make sure the community understands who we are, and who we are not."
He credited the local Jewish community leadership for reaching out "to make us understand we are not alone in this fight. This can happen anywhere, but we want to make sure that when it happens in our backyard, we get this right, how we respond to it."
Direct communication to LMMHS families is planned by Friday following another faculty meeting and grade-by-grade meetings with students. A progress report will be issued by week's end.