In Columbia County, N.Y., thousands remained without power Friday after strong thunderstorms

PITTSFIELD — More than 7,000 households and businesses in neighboring Columbia County, N.Y., remained without power Friday afternoon after thunderstorms ripped through the region Thursday night.
As of 3 p.m., New York State Electric & Gas reported that 7,118 Columbia County customers still had no power in towns including New Lebanon, Chatham, Hillsdale and Canaan.
Outages in other counties bring the total number of customers without power to nearly 14,000.
The company is still "assessing" many of the Columbia County outages, according to NYSEG's website, and a number of customers have reported to The Eagle that they are not receiving any updates or estimates of when power will be restored.
A strong line of storms tore across eastern New York and Western Massachusetts shortly after 8 p.m., bringing high winds, lightning and driving rain. Falling trees and limbs knocked out power lines in many locations.
NYSEG spokeswoman Sarah Warren said that with such extensive damage, it can take time for crews to first respond to safety and tree removal before they can assess what needs to be fixed, then give that information to headquarters posting online.
And Warren described the damage. She said that more than 20 utility poles in the Mechanicville, N.Y., area north of Albany broke during the thunderstorms, and more than 110 wires went down there. Customers, Warren added, should go to NYSEG's website to check their estimated restoration times.
"Our crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power to impacted customers," Warren said. "This includes setting poles to replace those damaged in the storm and completing repairs to lines."