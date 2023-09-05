The skeletal remains discovered in Greenfield by kids at a summer camp have been identified

GREENFIELD — The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has identified remains discovered last month on an island in the Connecticut River as that of Greenfield resident Brian Cornwell, who was 57 years old when he was reported missing in December 2020.
The skeletal remains were discovered by a group of children from a summer program who were exploring an island between Greenfield and Montague on Wednesday, Aug. 23, after which police were called to the scene.
The cause of death remains under investigation by the Greenfield Police Department, Montague Police Department, State Police Crime Scene Services and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit attached to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.
Anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation is asked to contact the State Police detective unit at the Northwestern District Attorney’s Greenfield office at 413-774-3186.